Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,957,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:ATR opened at $155.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.