Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

