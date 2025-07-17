Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 86.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $213.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average of $206.10. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.