Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CubeSmart by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $55.14.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

