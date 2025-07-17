Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE RRC opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,556. The trade was a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

