Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4%

CLH opened at $227.86 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

