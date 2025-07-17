Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4%
CLH opened at $227.86 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.
Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
