Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $182.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $138.74 and a one year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

