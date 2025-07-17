Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the sale, the director owned 210,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,830.82. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $169.17 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

