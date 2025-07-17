Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

