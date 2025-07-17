Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $724,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,307,000 after buying an additional 246,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,518,000 after buying an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.