Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,351 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GameStop by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $30,392.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,672.20. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GME opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

