Arizona State Retirement System Sells 168 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

