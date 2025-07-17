Arizona State Retirement System Sells 191 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,222,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,703,000 after acquiring an additional 132,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE INGR opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

