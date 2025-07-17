Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,948 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HST opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

