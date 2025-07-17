Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,174 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

