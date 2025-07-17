Arizona State Retirement System Sells 288 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,187,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $253.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $255.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,142,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,639.49. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

