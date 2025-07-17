Arizona State Retirement System Sells 333 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in ITT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in ITT by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $157.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.54. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.79.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

