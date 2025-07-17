Arizona State Retirement System Sells 361 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.35. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 438.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stacy Kuperus bought 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

