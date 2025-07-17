Arizona State Retirement System Sells 378 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.9% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3%

SEIC opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $93.82.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

