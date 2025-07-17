Arizona State Retirement System Sells 71 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 20.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Country Club Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Saia stock opened at $285.78 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price objective on Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Saia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.26.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

