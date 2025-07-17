Arizona State Retirement System Sells 764 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

