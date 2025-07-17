Arizona State Retirement System Sells 790 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,309,124.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 446,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.7%

EXEL opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

