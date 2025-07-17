Arizona State Retirement System Sells 90 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after purchasing an additional 289,924 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,132,000 after buying an additional 253,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,517,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.88.

NYSE:RL opened at $284.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $295.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

