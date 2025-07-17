Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

