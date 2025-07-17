Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

