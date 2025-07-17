Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 308,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $485.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.92 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.75.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

