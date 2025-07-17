Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,532,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

