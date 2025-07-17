Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,255,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.3%

LAMR stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

