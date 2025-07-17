Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.3%

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

