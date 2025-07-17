Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $3,810,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.63 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Assurant

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.