Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $78.00 target price on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

