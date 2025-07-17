Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 17,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 103,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Auddia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Auddia
Auddia Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auddia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Auddia at the end of the most recent quarter.
Auddia Company Profile
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.
