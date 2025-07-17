AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.88.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

