AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,470,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after buying an additional 639,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,324,000 after purchasing an additional 935,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.