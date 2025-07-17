Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $111.32 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

