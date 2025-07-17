Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Docusign by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

