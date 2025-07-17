Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.6%

RYAN stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

