Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,536 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.