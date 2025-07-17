Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,383.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,412.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

