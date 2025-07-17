Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $3,992,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

