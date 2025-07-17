Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in lululemon athletica by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $219.97 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

