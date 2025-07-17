Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,449 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 92,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

