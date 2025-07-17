Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 716 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

