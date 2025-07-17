Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,935,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,652 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after acquiring an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $182.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.92.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Waste Connections from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.93.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

