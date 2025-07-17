Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

