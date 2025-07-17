Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $102.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $123.50.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

