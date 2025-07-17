Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,638 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $81.01 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

