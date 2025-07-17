Ballentine Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,388 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

