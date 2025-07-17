Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pentair by 229.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 547,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pentair by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after buying an additional 396,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $36,568,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

