Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Price Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $856.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

